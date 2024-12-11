New Apartments at Historic Cardiff Building Help to Reduce Youth Homelessness

St Line House, in Cardiff Bay’s historic Mount Stuart Square, has been converted into 17 apartments with office space. The apartments are being let by Tai Ffres, a youth housing service for 16–25-year-olds delivered by not-for-profit housing association United Welsh and homelessness prevention charity, Llamau.

United Welsh worked with Savills and Hugh James to acquire the building, which is thought to date back to 1900. St Line House was later renovated by Willow Property Group to create five two-bedroom, nine one-bedroom and three studio apartments.

Rent costs for an apartment at St Line House are among the lowest in Cardiff.

Amanda Oliver, Project Manager for Tai Ffres said:

“All the apartments at St Line House were occupied earlier this year, providing safe, affordable long-term homes to young people in a vibrant part of Cardiff. “Young people are more likely to become homeless due to family circumstances and discrimination, and while there is a lack of affordable housing in Wales generally, young people are further penalised by gaps in housing services that are designed for older adults. “Tai Ffres seeks to move beyond a narrow focus of providing young people with just a roof over their head, to providing a more rounded approach of housing and support with finances, skills development and community connections, if residents want it.”

Tai Ffres costs less to the public purse than temporary homelessness accommodation. The service benefits from low interest capital loan provision from Welsh Government, which helps to keep service costs low, while more homes for young people are acquired for redevelopment.

United Welsh also provide homes for young people in Roath and Fairwater through the Tai Ffres service.

Amanda added:

“We want young people to have the best possible chance of success in life, and having access to a good quality, affordable home is an essential part of that. “It has been great to see St Line House, one of Cardiff’s most beautiful, historic buildings, brought back to life in such as positive way for young people in the city.”

Tai Ffres was established with funding support from Welsh Government’s Innovative Housing Fund, and continues to receive support from Welsh Government, the End Youth Homelessness Cymru coalition, and Cardiff Council.