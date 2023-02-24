New Apart-hotel in Historic City Centre Building Given the Green Light by Cardiff Council

Thackeray Group, working closely with real estate advisors, Savills, and John Wotton Architects, has secured planning permission for a 52 bed apart-hotel, a ground floor café and refurbishment of the Grade II listed Market Chambers at 5-7 St Mary St.

Constructed in 1886 by entrepreneur, Solomon Andrews, the building is a notable example of Victorian commercial architecture, with Cadw describing the frontage as ‘one of the most ambitious commercial frontages of mid-Victorian Cardiff, by its most ambitious entrepreneur’.

The scheme, which will restore and repurpose an under-utilised building, represents further investment from Thackeray in Cardiff city centre. The site sits in between Thackeray Group’s recently opened Flight Club and Howells masterplan scheme.

Giles Hoare, Investment Director at Thackeray Group said:

“Our investment and confidence in Cardiff goes from strength to strength and the Market Chambers apart-hotel consent is another example of this. The scheme will restore another significant heritage asset and help achieve the Council’s wider vision along St Mary Street. It was a pleasure working alongside Cardiff Council on another collaborative project.”

Annamaria Sgueglia, Senior Planner at Savills Planning, commented: