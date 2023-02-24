Grapevine Event Management and Thornbush Hill Join Forces to Enhance Event Experiences

Thornbush Hill, a producer of premium home fragrance products, and Grapevine Event Management, a top event planning and management company, have announced a new partnership. The partnership is aimed at enhancing the event experience by combining the expertise of both companies.

Grapevine Event Management is a leading Welsh company specialising in corporate event management. With extensive experience in the industry, they have a proven track record of delivering high-quality events, from concept development to execution. With a keen eye for detail and offering a tailor made service, Grapevine is dedicated to ensuring that every event is a memorable and impactful experience.

Thornbush Hill’s high-quality candles will be incorporated into a number of Grapevine’s events. The candles, which are hand-crafted, cruelty-free soy candles, will provide a warm and inviting atmosphere at events with a signature Grapevine Event blend, making them the perfect addition to any special occasion.

Adam Lewis, Co-Owner & Commercial Director from Thornbush Hill said:

“We’re delighted to launch this unique partnership with the team at Grapevine Events, following on from the award we recently accepted at the Vale of Glamorgan Awards in 2022. We’re really looking forward to scenting each venue with a signature fragrance, and have a very exciting year ahead!”

Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“Having met Kirsty and Adam at the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards we were so impressed with everything Thornbush Hill stands for and produces and we are so excited about this partnership. We host our award ceremonies in some fantastic venues and now they will be scented with our own signature blend to add to the atmosphere of the evening.”

The partnership between Thornbush Hill and Grapevine Event Management is a perfect match for those who value high-quality products and memorable event experiences. Together, the two companies are dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating magical moments for all who attend their events.