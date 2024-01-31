New 52,000 sq ft Industrial Unit Goes on the Market at Rhyd Y Blew, Ebbw Vale

A new 52,582 sq ft manufacturing unit built by Welsh Government at the Rhyd y Blew site in Ebbw Vale at the heart of the Tech Valleys has now been completed and is available to let.

The high-quality detached RYB1 unit comprises manufacturing or production space with two-storey open-plan office accommodation and a dedicated secure service yard and loading area. It has been built to BREEAM Excellent standards and designed to minimise embodied carbon within its structure.

The construction of the new unit is the latest step in a programme to develop the remaining 30 acres available on the Rhyd y Blew industrial site, where funding of £1.6 million has enabled the construction of infrastructure including roads and services to be completed. The site also sits within the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone.

Acting on behalf of Welsh Government, commercial property consultancy Knight Frank is marketing both the unit and the vacant plots.

Neil Francis, head of Logistics & Industrial at Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“Welsh Government had the confidence to speculatively develop the building, and it delivers much needed Grade A accommodation to help meet demand in the market.” “RYB1’s modern design, green credentials and excellent location close to the Heads of the Valleys road is proving attractive to a number of occupiers and it is pleasing to announce we have received good levels of interest to date.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“The Welsh Government wants to help businesses grow and provide better jobs, closer to home. RYB1 is a prime example of how we are providing high quality, low carbon commercial space to meet the needs of both growing Welsh businesses and those looking to invest in Wales. “This development demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our £100 million Tech Valleys programme, and supports our wider economic mission to create a stronger, fairer and greener Wales.”

Councillor John Morgan, Cabinet Member for Place & Regeneration and Economic Development at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said:

“We are delighted to work in partnership with Welsh Government and pleased to see the completion of this modern industrial unit within Blaenau Gwent. “This new development matches the council’s vision to attract new inward investment opportunities, whilst also supporting our local indigenous businesses to help facilitate growth and development. I personally welcome the future employment opportunities.”

In addition to attracting a tenant to the RYB1 unit, Knight Frank is seeking purchasers for a range of plots at Rhyd y Blew, which is one of the largest development sites immediately available in South Wales, and is designated as a mixed-use site.

While it is envisaged that the land will be developed as a manufacturing site it could also be used for other employment purposes such as distribution and warehousing, or provide an ideal site for an office park.

Rhyd y Blew is located to the south of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road in the heart of the South Wales Valleys, approximately half a mile from the main town of Ebbw Vale. The A465 links Swansea in the west to the Midlands via M50 and M5 Motorways, and recently underwent significant and continued improvements to provide dual carriageway.