BT Group to Recruit More Than 60 Apprentices in Cardiff and Merthyr

BT Group to Recruit More Than 60 Apprentices in Cardiff and Merthyr

BT Group has today announced plans to recruit more than 60 apprentices in Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil for its September 2024 intake.

The new recruits will work in EE, part of BT Group, as apprentice customer service advisors.

A total of 65 positions will be recruited, with 37 of the new apprentices to be based at EE’s customer service centre in Merthyr Tydfil, and 28 based at BT Group’s brand-new office in Cardiff’s Capital Quarter.

The 12-month apprenticeships are focused on developing the apprentices’ skills and require the recruits to pass nationally recognised qualifications. After finishing the programme, the apprentices will be offered advisor roles and an opportunity to build a career with EE.

Luke Leigh, a current EE apprentice based in Merthyr Tydfil, said the programme had increased his confidence and his ability to solve problems.

“This apprenticeship has improved my communication and problem-solving skills and is preparing me for roles where I will be dealing with consumers,” he said.

“In the future, I hope to stay at EE, once I finish my apprenticeship. I hope to one day do medicine, and will hopefully be able to work part-time at EE to fund my studies and further develop my people skills.”

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 3,000 apprentices and graduates over the past five years. The company offers apprenticeships ranging from level two, the equivalent to GCSE standard through to level seven, a master’s degree.

In 2023, BT Group was ranked second in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the UK and as part of its Manifesto for responsible, inclusive, and sustainable growth the company has pledged to build a more diverse talent pool.

Elaine Bergin, Director of Colleague Experience, BT Group said:

“As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business, and we offer unparalleled opportunities to those who join us. “As we build a better BT Group, we’re developing a pipeline of future talent to help grow our business, deliver great outcomes for our customers and to help underpin economic growth in the UK.”

For more information on how to apply for an apprenticeship or graduate job at BT Group, please visit: https://www.bt.com/earlycareers