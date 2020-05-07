New £248,000 Cyber Grant Scheme for Local Authorities in Wales

An extra £248,000 will be available to local authorities across Wales to help strengthen their cyber resilience in response to the coronavirus crisis.

To help to maintain high standards of cyber security during this particularly challenging time, the Welsh Government has brought forward its cyber funding plans to support local authorities.

Each local authority in Wales will receive an initial grant of £9,000 to help address their priority needs, with the option to apply for additional money from a £50,000 reserve fund.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: