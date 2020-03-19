New £1.4bn Business Support Package for Welsh Businesses

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans and the Minister for Economy, Ken Skates have announced a new £1.4bn business support package to help businesses across Wales.

This support – extending the package announced yesterday – matches the measures in England providing a much‑needed boost for small businesses struggling to cope with the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.

The new package provides retail, leisure and hospitality businesses in Wales with a year long business rates holiday. A grant of £25,000 will also be offered for businesses in the same sector with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

It also provides a £10,000 grant to all businesses eligible for Small Business Rates Relief with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.