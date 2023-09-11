Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Net Zero: Survey Sheds Light on Challenges and Opportunities for Businesses in Mid Wales

In a significant stride toward sustainable energy practices, Dr Gemma Delafield, the Regional Energy Lead for Growing Mid Wales (GMW), talks to Business News Wales around their most recent survey focused on achieving net-zero goals.

The GMW team aims to uncover the primary opportunities and challenges confronting businesses in the region regarding the transition to net-zero emissions.

With the survey, Gemma highlights its potential to shape future funding initiatives, expedite grid investments, and provide tailored support for local enterprises. An emphasis is placed on a collaborative approach, inviting businesses to contribute valuable insights that can help collective decarbonisation efforts. By identifying pivotal challenges through the survey, Mid-Wales’ businesses stand to gain from targeted workshops designed to facilitate the transition to more sustainable operational models.

In a quote by National Grid Electricity Distribution, they said, 

As the Distribution Network Operator covering South Wales, we are committed to investing in the network in a more proactive manner. With your permission, information provided in this survey will be shared with us to ensure that the decarbonisation plans of businesses in Mid Wales are captured in our strategic plans

Participation in the survey is seamless, with an online platform accessible for all businesses. The survey, designed to take a few minutes to complete, can even be submitted anonymously.

To complete the survey, click here

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

