Neath Port Talbot Reports Strong Progress in Promoting Welsh Language

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet members have heard of good progress being made in promoting the use of Welsh across the county borough.

This comes just weeks after Margam Country Park played host to the Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr, which saw a record-breaking number of registrations to compete.

Both the Welsh Language Standards Annual Report and the Welsh Language Promotion Strategy Annual Report for 2024-2025 were presented to Cabinet. The reports detail how the council has complied with the Standards, and the activities and initiatives that took place during the year to promote the Welsh language and facilitate its use in the area.

Cllr Simon Knoyle, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Performance and Social Justice, said:

“This council remains committed to promoting the Welsh language as a living, vibrant part of everyday life. I hope the reports demonstrate that our approach to implementing the Welsh language Standards and delivering on our Welsh Language Promotion Strategy is not just a legal requirement, but a genuine commitment. “These reports highlight some significant progress during a busy and exciting year when we were preparing to welcome the Urdd Eisteddfod in May 2025. The Urdd was a huge success, and we anticipate that one if its legacies will be a significant boost for the Welsh language in our area. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to make the most of this.”

Cabinet members were given annual updates on notable areas of progress during 2024/2025 which included: