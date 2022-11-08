Neath Manufacturer Awards Employees £500 to Help Support Them Through Cost of Living Crisis

UK mailbox and parcelbox manufacturers The Safety Letterbox Company, based in Neath has just awarded all employees a net payment of £500 to help support them through the cost of living crisis – with payments issued end of October in time for increased energy prices and Christmas.

This ‘energy crisis payment’ support fund was created to recognise the challenges and worries all colleagues face and to support them in appreciation for their hard work during a year which has also seen the business navigate through challenging times.

The Safety Letterbox Company has paid the £500, calculated pro-rata for part-time staff, in one payment for 1st November, designed to help employees through the coldest 5 months ahead.

The payment was made net and so all National Insurance and Tax was calculated and paid on top to ensure that everyone had £500 net each. All staff received this irrespective of position, excluding the Managing Director.

Alison Orrells, CEO & Managing Director said,

“It has taken much consideration to find a way to make a fair payment to help everyone through the months ahead. Everyone is feeling the pressure of cost of living and energy prices and with Christmas ahead, I felt it was vital we did all we could to support all our team. We cannot do all we would like, due to the business itself seeing soaring energy and raw material prices, however I really wanted to do all we possibly could to protect our hard working and loyal team and to help them and their families. It is important that everyone in the business feels we are in this together and that they are supported and an important part of our SLB family.”

Other changes implemented during this year with difficult trading conditions include office staff having the option to work from home on a Wednesday saving on their fuel costs and as the factory workers couldn’t have that benefit, Alison authorised a change to the factory working patterns to ensure that they finished early on a Friday. This has been welcomed by all.

Alison goes on to explain,

“Fairness, openness and inclusion is vital within our team. Regardless of where you work within the business we ensure we consider everyone fairly and they feel valued. This is why we have tried to balance up WFH with an early finish for the factory staff.” “The last 2 years have been really difficult for us as a business maintaining and continually moving forward with our plans with so many curved balls, we are navigating our way through and supporting each other to continually improve and maximise on every opportunity, offering the best service we can to our customers. Its thanks to our team that we have a fantastic product offering that is developed constantly, with improved processes and services and operating as efficiently as we possibly can. “We are not out of the woods yet, with further difficult times ahead but whilst we move forward, we must ensure we do so together as a team doing all we can to stay as strong as possible, protecting the business and a huge part of that is its people, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

The Safety Letterbox Company hold accreditations such as Investors In People, ISO9001, SMAS, Constructionline and Sustainability School silver status. Also being an active Founder member of Manufacturing Wales, a platform for businesses to connect, share problems and create solutions: Being quality focused and technology led to ensure Wales’ brands are globally recognised.

Heather Myers, CEO of Manufacturing Wales commented,