Nearly Two Out of Five Have Stopped Paying into Their Pension or Cut Down on Contributions in the Past Five Years

Nearly two out of five pension investors have stopped contributions or cut back on payments in the past five years with nearly a third admitting the decision will delay retirement plans, new research* from wealth manager Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) shows.

The nationwide study found one in four (25%) have stopped paying into their pensions while another 12% have dramatically or slightly reduced monthly contributions. The average amount of reductions lost contributions adds up to nearly £900 a year.

Nearly half (49%) questioned in the study by Investec Wealth & Investment (UK), part of Rathbones Group, do not plan to restart or increase contributions and around a third (30%) admit the decision will have an impact on their retirement date.

It’s not all bad news on pension contributions – around 11% say they have increased the amount they pay into their pension each month and around one in 12 (8%) have cut back on contributions into their fund for tax reasons such as exceeding the annual allowance or reaching the lifetime allowance.

More than a quarter (26%) who have stopped or reduced contributions plan to restart within a year with 11% aiming to do so within six months.

But pension investors admit stopping or reducing contributions will affect their retirement date – around 30% say they will delay when they retire a result with 6% saying they will not be able to retire at all.

The cost of living crisis is a major reason for cutting or stopping contributions cited by 25% but 26% say moving jobs or suffering a pay cut meant they stopped or reduced contributions while 13% blamed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Faye Church, chartered senior financial planner at Investec Wealth & Investment, said: