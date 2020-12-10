Natwest Moves its Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub into its Welsh headquarters

NatWest is bringing Welsh entrepreneurs closer to its team of business growth experts by moving its Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub into its Welsh headquarters.

The bank hopes the move will lead to it being able to support more entrepreneurs throughout Wales with more tailored support.

The switch to Cardiff’s One Kingsway building means that entrepreneurs will get the same access to sector experts and finance specialists that the bank’s other accelerator hubs enjoy throughout the UK. Unlike Cardiff, the majority of these hubs are based in NatWest offices giving entrepreneurs better opportunities to directly meet with key banking leads.

The move from the hub’s current home in One Centre Square is expected to take place in April next year. The new facility at One Kingsway will include designated workspaces, meeting pods and event spaces for participants on the programme.

Gordon Merrylees, Manging Director of Entrepreneurship at NatWest, said: