High Street Bank Launches New Fintech Growth Programme

NatWest Group is set to launch its first Fintech Growth Programme.

The bank said it hoped that some of the participants will help drive the bank’s innovation pipeline.

NatWest plans to select five fintechs who provide solutions to specific problems in the payments space, which it described as ‘an ever-growing issue in our increasingly digital led world'.

The participating fintechs should be pre-Series A UK based startups looking to develop their business ideas. Then, through ten weeks of workshops, mentoring and coaching, NatWest aims to work with these fintechs to co-create solutions to lead the future of banking.

David Grunwald, Director of NatWest Innovation, said:

“This programme lays a pathway to create better outcomes for our customers. Working this closely with fintechs and UK entrepreneurs strengthens our ability to be future focused, while supporting the growth of the innovation economy.”

Mark Brant, Chief Payments Officer at NatWest, said:

“Innovation and collaboration are fundamental to growth, especially in a challenging commercial environment. This programme champions NatWest’s innovation by working with fintechs to co-create solutions to lead the future of banking.”

To deliver the Fintech Growth Programme, NatWest is working with Aspire – a third-party consultancy that specialises in curating curriculums and delivering support that champions startup growth.

The Fintech Growth Programme allows fintechs to work collaboratively with NatWest’s Innovation team and senior decision makers across the bank while benefiting from a curated scale-up curriculum and opportunity to build a meaningful network. The small cohort boasts opportunities to connect, learn and build networks with other fellow fintechs, coaches and NatWest’s dedication Innovation function, the bank said.

Fintechs interested in applying can visit the NatWest website for more information.