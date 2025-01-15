National Insurance Increase ‘Will Force Retailers to Raise Prices’

Two-thirds of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) at leading retailers say their business will raise prices in response to increased National Insurance costs.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said the survey of CFOs at 52 retailers has revealed “significant concern” about trading conditions over the next 12 months. Sentiment languished at a concerning -57, it said, with 70% of respondents “pessimistic” or “very pessimistic” about trading conditions over the coming 12 months, while just 13% said they were “optimistic” or very “optimistic” (17% were neither optimistic nor pessimistic).

The biggest concerns, all appearing in over 60% of CFO’s “top three concerns for their business,” were falling demand for goods and services, inflation for goods and services, and the increasing tax and regulatory burden.

When asked how they would be responding to the increases in employers’ National Insurance Contributions(NICs) from April 2025, two-thirds stated they would raise prices (67%), while around half said they would be reducing ‘number of hours/overtime’ (56%), ‘head office headcount’ (52%), and ‘stores headcount’ (46%). Almost one third said the increased costs would lead to further automation (31%).

The impact of the Budget on wider business investment was also clear, said the BRC, with 46% of CFOs saying they would ‘reduce capital expenditure’ and 25% saying they would ‘delay new store openings.’ 44% of respondents expected reduced profits, which will further limit the capacity for investment.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“The UK Budget’s immense increase in employers’ national insurance contributions will add £120 million a year to Welsh retailers’ outgoings. Meanwhile business rates in Wales, which stand at a higher rate than anywhere else in GB, will further add pressure to retailers’ bills this Spring. These expensive statutory costs are set to tighten the fiscal screws on the industry in 2025 and cannot simply be absorbed. This will have direct consequences for staffing levels, commercial investment and the viability of stores, and for prices charged to customers.”

This survey comes a few weeks after 81 retail CEOs wrote to the Chancellor with their concerns about the economic consequences of the Budget. The letter noted that the retail industry’s costs could rise by over £7 billion in 2025 as a result of changes to employers’ NICs (£2.33 bn), National Living Wage increases (£2.73bn) and the reformed packaging levy (£2 billion).

The BRC said the Budget was not the only challenge retailers are facing, with weak consumer confidence and low consumer demand also an issue. As part of the survey, CFOs offered their forecasts for the year ahead. These suggest that shop price inflation, currently at 0.5%, will rise to an average of 2.2% in the second half of 2025. This would be most pronounced for food, where inflation is expected to hit an average of 4.2% in the second half of the year.

Shop Prices – Actual and Forecast

The forecast for sales was more muted. While sales growth is expected to improve on the 2024 level of just 0.7% , at just 1.2% this would still be below inflation. This means the industry could be facing a year of falling sales volumes at the same time as huge new costs resulting from the Budget.

Retail Sales – Actual and Forecast

