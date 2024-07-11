National Discounter Opens Second Store in Cardiff

A national discount store chain is set to open a new 6,200 square foot store in Cardiff.

Created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, One Beyond will open at Cardiff Lifestyle Shopping Park in Llanishen in the former Laura Ashley store.

The concept for One Beyond is 4,000 quality products for £1, plus there are also thousands of incredible finds that go beyond £1.

The brand already has a city centre location store at St Davids Centre.

One Beyond has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the Llanishen store, creating 30 retail jobs.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond, said: