Nando’s Brings the Heat to Cardiff Once More

Nando’s is excited to be opening its doors and firing up the grills in its new restaurant at Cardiff Capital Retail Park.

The new restaurant will be serving all your favourite Nando’s dishes including the recently launched Fully Loaded Chips. A RUBRO machine means you can now enjoy bottomless iced tea, and of course there’s plenty of PERi-PERi to keep things extra saucy too.

Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based designers across all aspects of its restaurants. At Nando’s Capital Retail Park this includes designs by Agrippa Hlophe and Mash T Design who both previously won Nando’s Hot Young Designer – a competition giving South African artists a chance for their work to feature in Nando’s restaurants. Vibrant artworks from seven South African artists are also displayed throughout the restaurant alongside wooden wall and ceiling installations and colourful pendant light fittings.

To deliver the unique Nando’s experience and its irresistible PERi-PERi to its new Cardiff customers, Nando’s has created 40 jobs. Nando’s is also partnering with local charities as part of its ‘No Chuckin’ Our Chicken’ initiative.

Restaurant manager, Emily Grant said:

“We’re so excited to open our new Cardiff restaurant. Whether you’re doing some shopping, catching up with friends, of fuelling up on PERi-PERi pre-game, we’re looking forward to welcoming you at Nando’s Capital Retail Park!”

The new site seats 117 inside and 12 outside. Flavour fans will also be able to Click & Collect, Takeaway and order via Deliveroo, to enjoy their Nando’s at home.

Nando’s Capital Retail Park restaurant can be found at Pod H, Capital Retail Park, Cardiff, Glamorgan and will be open from 11:30am – 10pm seven days a week. For more information, please head to the official Nando’s Capital Retail Park restaurant page.

To stay up to date with the latest Nando’s news visit www.nandos.co.uk and follow NandosUK on Instagram and TikTok.