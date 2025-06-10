My Choice Healthcare Expands with Strategic Aquisition of Powys Care Home

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of The Mountains Care Home in Powys.

The Mountains Care Home is a converted property providing specialist nursing care for up 56 clients with dementia and mental illness and is near Brecon. Previously owned by Milkwood Care, The Mountains Care Home was brought to market as part of a strategic divestment, with the remainder of their portfolio being retained and located in England.

Following a confidential and targeted sales process with Rob Kinsman from Christie & Co, the home has been sold to My Choice Healthcare, a specialist operator which now owns 11 care homes in the region.

Bethan Evans, CEO at My Choice Healthcare, said:

“The acquisition of The Mountains represents another milestone in our growth across South Wales. The Mountains shares our commitment to high-quality, people-centred care. We are delighted to welcome their skilled team into My Choice.”

Robin Cheeseman, Director at Milkwood Care, said:

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at The Mountains and the role the business plays in the local community. The home is our only care business in Wales and we therefore took the difficult decision to pass it onto a provider with greater presence in the area. We are confident that The Mountains will thrive under the stewardship of My Choice Healthcare and we wish them all the very best.”

Rob Kinsman, Regional Director – Care at Christie & Co, said:

“It has been a privilege to act for Milkwood Care in the sale to My Choice Healthcare. We wish Bethan and the team at My Choice all the very best and have no doubt that The Mountains will go from strength to strength under their stewardship.”

The Mountains was sold for an undisclosed price.