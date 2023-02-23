MP Visit Signals Golden Age for Industrial Development in Wrexham

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has welcomed Sarah Atherton MP to Wrexham Industrial Estate, where the developer is ramping up investment as it eyes a pipeline of over 2m sq ft new build commercial space across the city.

The visit comes 18 months after FIREM was first joined by Sarah Atherton at Wrexham Industrial Estate, when the developer broke ground. Now complete, the 45,000 sq ft unit is occupied by North Wales logistics specialists, Gorton Brothers, which signed a 15-year lease last year.

In the short time since commencing work on site in 2021, FIREM has completed three sites totalling approximately 100,000 sq ft, with a further two new sites to be built at Wrexham Industrial Estate this year.

As the largest industrial landowner in North Wales, FIREM’s portfolio of assets in Wrexham totals 2.8m sq ft, following the recent purchase of a further 56-acres.

Tim Knowles, Founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management commented:

“Wrexham is experiencing somewhat of a revival, due in many ways to the global spotlight on Wrexham AFC, and we are certainly seeing an influx of businesses looking to capitalise on Wrexham’s economic resurgence. We’re very proud to welcome Sarah Atherton back to our site, and to show the city that we are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve with our development portfolio. “We have long-believed in the potential of Wrexham; its connectivity, its skilled workforce and now its growing prominence make it a place of incredible opportunity. Those looking to start, expand or relocate businesses in Wrexham need a diverse supply of high quality space. We’ve now invested more than £30m in Wrexham Industrial Estate, spanning eleven development sites and 2.8m sq ft worth of assets, all of which will ensure that in Wrexham, businesses have a place where they can grow and prosper.”

Sarah Atherton MP added:

“I am so pleased that FIREM saw the potential in Wrexham, and continues to prove its belief in our city through the continuing investment on the Industrial Estate and completion of these sought-after commercial spaces. Since my last visit 18-months ago, Wrexham is even more on the map, with its newfound city status, Royal visit, town centre funding and expanding Industrial Estate. I am thankful to FIREM for their continued vote of confidence in Wrexham and thrilled to see the boost their investment has delivered in terms of growth, jobs and opportunity to our city.”

FIREM’s investment responds to an unprecedented level of enquiries for the property developer’s renowned high quality, industrial space, particularly the property developer’s logistics and warehousing units.

Future plans for Wrexham comprise a total of 2.2m sq ft of new build commercial space including a detailed planning application for a single 150,000 sq ft unit of Clywedog Road South. FIREM is also proposing to redevelop the Bridgeway Centre on Bridge Road to create new industrial units ranging from 900 sq ft to 8,400 sq ft for small and large businesses.

FIREM’s UK-wide industrial estate comprises 26 sites, part of a 10m sq ft asset portfolio. In 2023 the developer expects to break ground on 19 new sites, part of a 6m sq ft of new build pipeline over the next four years.

For more information on industrial space available at Wrexham Industrial Estate contact the Business Development Team at FI Real Estate Management on 01257 263 010 or via [email protected]