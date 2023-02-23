Hafren Dyfrdwy Announces New Round of Community Funding in Powys

Since first opening its Community Fund in September 2021, Hafren Dyfrdwy, the local water services provider, has been supporting local charities and organisations to help make a difference in the community.

Applications for the next round of funding are open until Monday 3rd April.

With the next opportunity to apply opening today and following the wonderful progress of the projects its funded, Hafren Dyfrdwy has been revisiting the awardees to find out about the difference the grants have made within the community.

Llanfyllin Shed in Powys is a community group originally set up as a way for local men to meet up on a regular basis, giving them the opportunity to share and learn new skills, whilst at the same time build friendships, support each other, and have some fun.

Since receiving the Community Fund grant in May 2022, Llanfyllin Shed has managed to build and furnish its kitchen and activity area, and finally purchase the tools they needed to get the project started and fully equip the workshop. This means they have now been able to extend the Men’s Shed opening hours to 3 days per week – Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am- 2.00pm – and create a weekly Knit and Knatter group, as well as being in the process of creating a new She Shed, offering women a place to find confidence and learn new skills.

The Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Fund has helped memberships grow for Llanfyllin Shed, meaning the group will be around for a while yet and continue to play a key role within the community. More updates and offerings from the group will be expected in Summer 2023.

Speaking on behalf of Llanfyllin Shed, Gillian Johnson, said:

“Receiving the help we did has enabled us to create something bigger and expand our support to almost every day of the week – helping to improve people’s lives. We’re grateful to Hafren Dyfrdwy for their support and encourage anyone who has a great idea to help their community to apply for the Community Fund and start making a difference too.”

Jade Gough, Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Fund Officer, added:

“We launched the Community Fund in the hope it would make a difference within our community and revisiting projects we’ve supported brings all of that to life – it’s fantastic to see the impact this project is having, and they should be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved so far. Our next opportunity to apply is now open and we’re very excited to see the next projects that come through.”

The aptly named ‘Community Fund’, has been providing financial support for new projects that make a difference in at least one of three key areas: People – helping people to lead a healthier life and gain new skills; Places: working toward to creating better places to live in and use; Environment: looking after our natural environment, giving people greater access to that environment, or helping to protect water.

If you’d like to find out more about the fund and whether your project may be eligible, please visit www.hdcymru.co.uk/communityfund or get in touch with us at [email protected]