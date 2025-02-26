Motorcycle Dealership Acquired by Investment Group Led by Former Professional Racer

A Swansea-based motorcycle dealership and e-commerce business has announced its acquisition by a group of investors led by Peter Graves, an ex-professional motorcycle racer and entrepreneur.

M&P Direct said that Peter Graves and the investment team bring a wealth of experience and passion for motorcycling, with plans to propel it into “an exciting new era”.

M&P Direct will continue to be driven by its existing team. It said the acquisition would lead to new premises and improved eCommerce services. The business includes new motorcycle franchises, a large selection of quality used machines, workshops, outfitters, and stocks of spares and accessories for e-commerce.

Mark Collings, the founder and managing director for the last 40 years, and co-director Lynette Ballard, will continue their roles in M&P.

Mark said:

“We’ve had a challenging few years in common with many in the industry. We’ve seen many friends and competitors fall by the wayside. We wanted to make this change to give M&P the best possible opportunity for the future, and by bringing in this expert new team we can build on what we have and give our loyal employees the best possible prospects for the future.”

The investment team includes the following three new directors at M&P:

Peter Graves (Interim CEO), Ex Superbike and BSB Racer, e-commerce and digital

Steve Rooms (CFO) – chartered accountant and entrepreneur

Ric Wilson (CEO of ERP Experts) – System