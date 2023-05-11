Morriston Set to Benefit from Full Fibre Broadband

Morriston is joining more than 2,800 towns, cities, boroughs, villages and hamlets included in Openreach’s Full Fibre broadband build plans.

The once-in-a-generation, Full Fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

Around 16,500 homes and businesses in Morriston will benefit as part of the company’s regular programme of build updates.

Full Fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity; with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Local people can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Martin Williams, Regional Director for Openreach in Wales, said:

“Nobody in Wales and the rest of the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available. “The latest details and timescales will be available on our website as the build planning progresses.”

Thousands of people living and working in Swansea and the rest of Wales already have access to ultrafast broadband and investment is planned across the country.

A report by the Centre for Economics & Business Research (Cebr) shows that connecting everyone across Wales to Full Fibre broadband would create a £2 billion boost to the local economy, by unlocking smarter ways of working, better public services and greater opportunities for the next-generation of home-grown businesses. The report also revealed that around 50,000 people across Wales could be brought back into the workforce through enhanced connectivity – including in small businesses and through entrepreneurship.