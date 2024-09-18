More Than One Third of Women do not Think They Get Equal Pay in Their Organisation

More than one-third of women (36%) believe they do not get the same pay as men at their organisation, according to a new survey.

Ahead of International Equal Pay Day – 18th September – workplace expert Acas commissioned YouGov to survey perceptions of pay equality.

The survey showed that more than one-third of women believed they were not being paid as much as men.

The survey also showed that just 10% of men believed they were being paid more than women.

By law, men and women must get equal pay for doing ‘equal work'.

Acas's individual dispute resolution service, Early Conciliation, which helps to resolve potential employment tribunal claims, saw a 34% increase between 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Acas Head of Inclusive Workplaces Julie Dennis said: