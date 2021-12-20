More than 93% of Welsh Farms Paid Basic Payments 2021

Over 93% of Welsh farm businesses have today received their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2021 full or balance payments, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.

This exceeds the number made early in the payment window last year and means £227m has been paid into bank accounts of more than 15,000 farmers throughout Wales. This includes the £159m already paid as BPS Advance payments on 15 October.

Changes to legislation at the beginning of the year simplified the requirements of BPS for 2021. This resulted in a more straightforward application for farmers and allowed early BPS Advance payments to be made in October.

Full and Balance BPS 2021 payments have been made today as agreed with industry representatives.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: