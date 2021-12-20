Introbiz Secures Sports Brand Founder for the Annual Introbiz Expo 2022

Introbiz is excited to be bringing the business expo back to life for it s 10th year on 3RD March 2022 at Cardiff City Stadium.

After what has been a very challenging time for the business community, it is now time to connect everyone back together in a positive uplifting environment

Introbiz has managed to secure Joe Foster the co founder of Reebok one of the leading world wide sports brands.

Joseph William Foster was born on 18th May, 1935 in Bolton England.

Joe’s grandfather was the founder of J W Foster & Sons (Athletic Shoes) Ltd and the inventor of the Spiked Running Shoe and the Trainer.

The brothers founded Mercury Sports Footwear, which after 18 months was reborn as REEBOK.

As the surviving Founder of Reebok, Joe still welcomes the opportunity to travel and recount those early stories from start-up to taking the company to a $4 billion business, overtaking Adidas & Nike to become the Worlds No. 1 sports brand for many years. Joe has written his book Shoemaker to share his story and help inspire the next generation of budding entrepreneurs.

Introbiz is known as booking great inspirational speakers in order to inspire ,educate and connect current and aspiring entrepreneurs to help with their professional development,

Tracey Smolinski the founder of Introbiz has said

‘We are elated to be welcoming Joe to our stage to inspire and motivate the local business community

If you would like to book a stand, seminar, sponsorship or FREE entry to the Expo, register to attend https://introbiz.co.uk/register-to-attend/ or email [email protected] for further information.