More Exhibitors Book Their Places at Wonderwool Wales 2023

More than 230 exhibitors have booked their places at this year’s Wonderwool Wales, the award-winning show that celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres.

Buoyed by support from the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund, the organisers are delighted with the positive response from exhibitors to the 17th show, which will be held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells on April 22 and 23.

The show hopes to feature five knitted maps and a record breaking longest scarf, more details of which will be release closer to the event.

Tickets for the show, which traditionally attracts more than 6,000 visitors, can be purchased online in advance at www.wonderwoolwales.co.uk. There will also be tickets for sale at the gate. Tickets cost £12 per day or £22 for the weekend.

With 36 new exhibitors confirmed, there will be plenty for visitors to see and do at Wonderwool Wales, which was judged best event in Mid Wales at the inaugural Mid Wales Tourism Awards in 2019.

Wonderwool Wales was first held in 2006 to promote the market for Welsh wool and to add value to products made by small wool and fibre producers in Wales.

The festival celebrates the green credentials of Welsh wool and its versatility as a material for creative crafts, designer clothes, home furnishings and more.

Wonderwool Wales covers everything from the start to the end of the creative process. Exhibits of sheep, raw and hand dyed fibres, yarn for knitting and crochet, embellishments, equipment, dyes and books can be found alongside superb examples of finished textile art, craft, clothing and home furnishings.

For those seeking creative inspiration, there will be demonstrations and have-a-go sessions hosted by some exhibitors. When the shopping is done, there will be plenty of tea and coffee stops and a tempting selection of refreshments from Street Food vendors.

Many visitors grab the chance to attend one of the ever-popular Woolschool workshops and learn or perfect their skills with help from an expert. These are available to book on line.

“After the two year absence enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, we were delighted to bring back Wonderwool Wales last year,” said Chrissie Menzies, a director of Wonderwool Wales. “After receiving so many positive messages about the show, we are delighted that an extra 36 exhibitors have booked to attend this year.”

Find out more about the 2023 show at www.wonderwoolwales.co.uk or like Wonderwool Wales Ltd on Facebook or follow on Twitter @wonderwoolwales