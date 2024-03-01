Monmouthshire County Council’s Set Budget for 2024-25

Monmouthshire County Council has approved the Budget for 2024-25 in a full council meeting held on February 29th.

We will now work to provide continuity of services for the people of Monmouthshire.

The final plans contain a number of changes to the initial draft. This takes account of public and stakeholder feedback received during the extensive January and February consultation period.

Some of the changes include:

Additional funding for schools.

Removal of the proposal to charge for food waste bags.

Increase Budget for highways investment.

Due to the changes, council tax will increase by 7.8%. Support will still be in place for eligible residents towards their council tax bill (https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/home/counciltaxandbenefits/).

As a council, we fully commit to consulting and listening to assess what matters most to residents and stakeholders. We once again thank everyone who took the time to engage with us through stakeholder engagement, digital sessions and by completing the consultation survey. This year's survey saw an increase in submissions compared to the previous two years, which allowed us to ensure that the services most important to you were funded.

The next few years will be more challenging than ever to secure a balanced budget, but we are committed to working with residents and stakeholders to find the best ways to continue to set a budget that delivers for our residents – working together for our future. We have to find a balance between ambition and realism whilst recognising that we are but one player in the future of Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said:

“Throughout setting the Budget, we've been engaging with residents and stakeholders to ensure we have a budget that delivers what matters most to them. I want to thank all those who took part. “The next few months and years promise to be challenging, but we will find the best way to continue to deliver for our residents. We have balanced ambition with realism. “I am proud of Cabinet and officers' work. I know we can deliver despite the challenges ahead.”

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Ben Callard, added:

Despite these difficult times, I am proud that we have been able to deliver an equitable budget which keeps the council on a steady financial footing for the future.

More information on the 2024/25 budget can be found here – https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/budget-2024-2025/