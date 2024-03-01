New Research Reveals Most Common Reasons for Cybersecurity Breaches

Stolen credentials through phishing attacks were the most common cause of cyber breaches among UK businesses last year, a new study has revealed.

Cybersecurity firm IDEE commissioned an independent survey of more than 500 IT and cybersecurity professionals within UK businesses. It found that 61%) of businesses experienced a cyber breach in 2023, with 25% suffering three or more.

When asked to name the cause or causes of their most recent breach, 35% said it was the result of stolen credentials (passwords, tokens, etc.) through phishing attacks, making it the most common reason. The next most frequently selected factor with 29% was ‘a vulnerability that was not patched by their cyber security solution’.

The data also raises questions about the efficacy of password-based Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solutions, with 23% indicating that their MFA solution was bypassed or compromised in their latest breach. The same number (23%) suffered a breach due to a backdoor attack (malware that sidesteps authentication procedures to gain access).

Al Lakhani, CEO of IDEE, said: