Monmouthshire Building Society Revamps Solicitors’ Client Account

Monmouthshire Building Society has revamped its General Client Account (GCA) product designed specifically for solicitors after responding to feedback from legal and conveyancing firms.

The Building Society has realigned its product focus to better resonate with solicitors’ firms that value and prioritise a personal touch when dealing with their own clients, and who would like the same levels of care from a client savings account provider.

Mathew Llewellyn, GCA Manager at Monmouthshire Building Society, explained:

“We spoke to current and prospective partners and office managers at solicitors’ firms about what they wanted from a GCA, and although the answers weren’t the same for everyone, the overarching theme was that they wanted that human touch, a personal account manager who is easily accessible, as well as the ability to manage the account online. “Having the ability to speak to someone in branch or on the phone if something goes wrong, or clarify information, was cited as something that was important to them all. That’s what we at Monmouthshire Building Society pride ourselves on, our accessibility and having a human person to help, not just access to an online helpline.”

To coincide with the reintroduction of the revised GCA product, the Building Society has launched a marketing campaign appealing to solicitors’ firms who may be looking to change their GCA provider to consider what they really want from their savings provider.

Mathew continued: