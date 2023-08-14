Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Auction Cottage Could Become a Secluded Rural Retreat

A tranquil Gwent canal side cottage up for auction this month could offer new owners a secluded, slower pace of life.

Although Lock Cottage, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal, needs plenty of TLC it could be made into a haven of peace with some sympathetic renovation inside and out.

The two bed property, with rambling gardens, is being offered for sale by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £118,000-plus.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, says the quaint and historic cottage, in the Bettws area of Newport, has a magnetic attraction.

Sean said:

“I would see Lock Cottage appealing to someone looking for a secluded retreat in a rural location but which is not way out in the sticks. The manageable property isn’t far from the city of Newport and the M4. “The cottage, entrance kitchen, bathroom and lounge on the ground floor with interconnection bedrooms above, could also make a very attractive investment for a holiday let or perhaps Airbnb. “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a detached cottage, a secluded retreat, with land adjacent to the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal. The property, which offers huge potential either for refurbishment of the existing property or re development, subject to necessary planning consents, has been stripped by the current owner and is now ready for improvement. “The canal offers amazing walks or cycling opportunities for those who enjoy outdoor pursuits but is also convenient for access to both local amenities, Newport city centre and the M4 motorway. “We often find that the more unusual, quirky properties, go well at our auctions and this is certainly no exception with bidder interest already keen, ahead of the online auction..” “Please be aware that a previous planning application was refused and that a new, scaled back proposal, has now been submitted to the local planning authority.”

The cottage, along with more than ninety other properties, is being offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions with bidding starting from 12 noon on Tuesday, August 29 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, August 31,.