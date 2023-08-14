UWTSD Ranked 2nd University in Wales for Overall Student Satisfaction in National Survey

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David is the second highest ranked university in Wales for overall student satisfaction, according to the latest National Student Survey (NSS), published on 10 August 2023.

The independent NSS offers students an opportunity to feedback on their courses and provide their view on a range of topics including teaching, assessment and feedback, support and how they feel they’ve been listened to during their time at university.

UWTSD was the top University in Wales in ‘Learning Opportunities’ and for ‘communication of mental wellbeing support’. In addition, UWTSD was the second highest ranked university in Wales for ‘assessment and feedback’ and ‘student voice’.

Speaking about this year’s NSS results, Professor Mirjam Plantinga, the University’s Pro Vice Chancellor for Academic Experience, said:

“We welcome these NSS results in areas of key importance for students’ academic experience. “At UWTSD, we always aim to provide an engaging and supportive environment for our students but most of all we want our students to enjoy their time with us. “These results are a testament to the hard work and commitment of staff throughout the institution. All our staff are passionate about teaching and we’re all looking forward to welcoming back our students for the new academic year.”

UWTSD is also celebrating several successes at subject level in areas such as psychology, sport, counselling, social work and health studies.