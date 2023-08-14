Acorn by Synergie Appoints New Regional Sales Director

Acorn by Synergie, one of the UK’s leading recruitment firms, has appointed Victoria Holloway as its new Regional Sales Director.

Victoria has extensive experience in staffing and recruitment, having served as an On-Site Division Director and National Sales Director. Her strengths lie in her negotiation skills, operations management, and managed services solutions acumen.

Victoria’s responsibilities at Acorn by Synergie will include leading dynamic sales growth as well as defining and implementing strategies for the Managing Services division. Her expertise in logistics and supply chain will also be an asset in supporting the other divisions of the business.

On her appointment, Victoria said:

“I began my professional career 20 years ago and am thrilled to be joining Acorn by Synergie for the next stage of my working life. It is great to be part of such a well-respected, UK-wide business that is experiencing exceptional growth and development. “I have been impressed by the positive energy and vision for the future the business and am excited to support its ambitious growth plans, working alongside Managing Director Bernard and his senior management team. I am looking forward to using my industry network to strengthen the division and am looking forward to meeting more of the team in the coming weeks.”

Acorn by Synergie is a multi-specialist recruitment agency that has been named top recruiter in Wales and ranks in the top 1% of all recruitment firms in the UK.

Bernard Ward, Managing Director at Acorn by Synergie, said:

“We are excited to welcome Victoria to our team at Acorn by Synergie, and I can’t wait to see how she leads from the front with this Regional Sales Director role and make it her own. Given her extensive knowledge and experience, we are confident that Victoria will lead the division and help the wider business continue to go from strength to strength.”

Acorn by Synergie has received multiple awards for its outstanding services. It’s been recognised as the Best UK Recruitment Firm, and more recently won Wales Business Award for Wellbeing at Work. Since its establishment in Newport, South Wales, in 1992, Acorn by Synergie has successfully placed approximately 2.7 million individuals into jobs.

For more information visit www.acornpeople.com