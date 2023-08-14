Cardiff Community Housing Association Appoints New CEO

The Board of Directors at Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) are pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Pickett as the new Chief Executive Officer. Brian, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Executive, will step into his new role following the departure of Hayley Selway to Two Rivers Housing in England.

In his new capacity, Brian will guide CCHA as CEO, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the company’s momentum and core values, as well as exploring options to ensure the organisation continues to deliver the best services to tenants.

Speaking of his new appointment, Brian said:

“I feel incredibly honoured to be accepting the position of Chief Executive at CCHA. Thanks to Hayley’s leadership the company is well-positioned for the future, and I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team and all our dedicated colleagues to continue to deliver the excellent services that our tenants rightly deserve.”

Brian Pickett’s journey with CCHA began in 2019 when he joined as the Director of Central Services. Prior to this role, he served as the Finance Director at Rhondda Housing Association since 2015. His professional background also includes a tenure as the Head of Innovative Funding for Housing and Regeneration at the Welsh Government, where he oversaw the implementation of the Welsh Housing Bond in partnership with M&G Investments.

Brian’s career path also boasts experiences with esteemed organisations such as PwC, Standard Chartered Bank, the Audit Commission, and the National Audit Office.

Mike Owen, Chair of the Board at CCHA said:

“As our Deputy Chief Executive Brian has been a key part of our leadership team here at CCHA for many years and our Board were delighted to ask Brian to become our new Chief Executive. For CCHA, we believe this is a great appointment and for Brian it is a well-deserved reward for the dedication, professionalism, and values he has brought to the Deputy Chief Executive role. I have complete confidence that this is the very best appointment for our organisation and especially for our tenants.”

Brian Pickett is set to assume the role of Chief Executive at CCHA starting from September 18th, 2023, where he will work alongside current Chief Executive Hayley Selway until her departure at the end of October.