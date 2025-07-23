tourism hospitality logo
23 July 2025
Tourism & Hospitality

Moneypenny Launches Dedicated Hospitality Team as Sector Adapts to Economic Pressures

monetpenny

Customer conversations provider Moneypenny has launched a dedicated hospitality team in response to rising demand from pubs, restaurants, and hotels looking to operate more efficiently amid soaring costs and National Insurance hikes.

As hospitality venues across the UK face mounting financial pressures, many are turning to outsourcing to streamline operations, reduce staffing burdens, and improve service without increasing overheads, the firm said.

Wrexham-based Moneypenny has seen a 26 %increase in hospitality enquiries over the past 12 months, prompting the creation of a specialised team trained to handle the needs of the sector.

The National Insurance rise is one of many cost pressures forcing businesses to think how they operate.

“Outsourcing our calls to Moneypenny allows us to focus on growth without having to invest heavily in more staff – especially if they're only needed to meet seasonality demands,” said Ryan Davies Director from Llanerch Vineyard Hotel.

The new hospitality team provides 24/7 phone answering, live chat, online bookings and customer service support, enabling venues to offer a seamless experience even during busy periods without having to stretch in-house teams.

“We’re proud to be supporting the hospitality sector during such a pivotal time,” said Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny.

 

“This new team is a direct response to what we’re seeing across the industry: businesses wanting to innovate, protect jobs, and keep delivering brilliant service without burning out their people on non-core tasks.”



