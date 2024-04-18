Mold Business Tackles Marathon to Raise Money for Mental Health Charity

A team of eight runners from a Mold business took on a marathon to raise funds for a mental health charity.

The runners from P&A Group ran the Manchester Marathon, raising nearly £4,000 for the company’s chosen charity of the year, North East Wales Mind.

The P&A Group is made up of Zest Outdoor Living, a leading supplier of timber garden products, Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre, Mold.

Steve Morgan, P&A Group Managing Director, said:

“I am really proud of the team for completing the Manchester Marathon and recording such brilliant times along the way and to have raised nearly £4,000 so far is fantastic. “This figure will be added to other fundraising totals as our aim is to reach £10,000 this year for North East Wales Mind. Not only have they each achieved a personal goal but they have most importantly raised awareness of mental health issues. To add this figure to the £1,869 raised for the Chester 10K means we are off to a great start.”

North East Wales Mind helps people in Flintshire and Wrexham recover from mental health problems and stay emotionally healthy. In addition to telephone counselling and emotional support, the charity offers a range of online services and activities. Their phone lines are open 10am til 4pm each weekday.