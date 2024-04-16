Entrepreneur and Property Developer Mandy St John Davey Receives MBE From the Princess Royal

Award-winning businesswoman, landlord and property developer Mandy St John Davey has received her MBE from The Princess Royal.

Mandy was recognised in The Kings New Year's Honours List for services to working women.

Born and raised in South Wales, Mandy is a well-known property developer, landlord and champion of women in business, particularly in property and construction.

Mandy said:

“It was the most incredible day which was the pinnacle of my career so far. It was poignant and fitting that it was the Princess Royal who gave me the MBE. In my view she's one of the most hard-working Royals and I felt very grateful, given they have so many ill health problems themselves in their family”.

Mandy received her MBE at Windsor Castle and was accompanied by her family.

In a show of support for local businesses on her big day, Mandy proudly wore a hat from Andrea’s Closet Millinery in Cardiff.

She said: