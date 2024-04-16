Entrepreneur and Property Developer Mandy St John Davey Receives MBE From the Princess Royal

Award-winning businesswoman, landlord and property developer Mandy St John Davey has received her MBE from The Princess Royal.
Mandy was recognised in The Kings New Year's Honours List for services to working women.
Born and raised in South Wales, Mandy is a well-known property developer, landlord and champion of women in business, particularly in property and construction.
Mandy said:
“It was the most incredible day which was the pinnacle of my career so far. It was poignant and fitting that it was the Princess Royal who gave me the MBE. In my view she's one of the most hard-working Royals and I felt very grateful, given they have so many ill health problems themselves in their family”.
Mandy received her MBE at Windsor Castle and was accompanied by her family.
In a show of support for local businesses on her big day, Mandy proudly wore a hat from Andrea’s Closet Millinery in Cardiff.
She said:
“Women owned businesses contribute a total of £221bn GVA to the UK economy, representing 13.3% of GVA, and provide a total of 23.85% of private sector employment. Supporting each other is important.
“The Princess Royal took the time to talk to me about my career in property and my love of Wales and we ended up talking about how important it is that everyone is taught about financial literacy from a very early age.
“We talked about women, money, and how being educated about finances can serve as a catalyst for addressing critical inequalities including the gender pay gap and the pension pay gap.”