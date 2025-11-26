Mitie Retains Facilities Management Contract with Welsh Government

Mitie has been successful in securing a contract with the Welsh Government to provide facilities management (FM) services throughout its administrative estate for a further four years.

The contract spans across 19 buildings in Wales, one in London and one in Brussels.

Following Mitie’s existing success helping to achieve an 82% reduction in carbon emissions across the estate since 2011, 32 Mitie colleagues, including a new Energy Manager, will work with Mitie’s wider Net Zero team to support the Welsh Government’s goal to be Net Zero by 2030.

Mitie said it will work to reduce the Welsh Government’s carbon emissions by at least 5% across all sites and ensure that the maximum amount of waste is diverted from landfill.

The firm added that it envisaged investing £17.2 million over the potential life of the contract into Welsh businesses and organisations as part of its supply chain. All employees working for suppliers will be paid at least the Real Living Wage.

It will also provide more than 50 full working days of business advice to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and local colleagues will have access to the equivalent of over 16 years of mechanical and engineering apprenticeship training. In addition, colleagues and suppliers will also receive nearly seven full-time working weeks of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) training to help foster an inclusive environment across the estate, the firm added.

