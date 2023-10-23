Miskin Manor Hotel Goes into Administration

Renowned wedding location The Miskin Manor Hotel, based in Rhondda Cynon Taf ,has entered administration, causing many couples to urgently seek alternative venues.

Its shutdown was revealed on Friday, 20 October, citing financial difficulties.

The hotel via social media released a statement expressing regret for the abrupt cancellation of several events. Notably, a wedding scheduled for Saturday was called off, forcing the couple to find an alternative venue in just a day.

Gareth Harris and Diana Frangou of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed Joint Administrators of RCA Hotels Limited, trading as Miskin Manor Hotel.

The Company operates the historic Miskin Manor Hotel which has 42 bedrooms, together with a leisure club, restaurant and function facilities.

The decision to appoint administrators was made by the directors of RCA Hotels Limited after the business experienced cashflow pressures. The Joint Administrators’ intention is to stabilise the business with a view to continue trading the hotel whilst the hotel and business is marketed for sale as a going concern.

Diana Frangou, RSM UK restructuring partner and Joint Administrator, said: