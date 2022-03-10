New Cardiff Office Space that Leverages Circular Economy Principles

Ministry of Furniture, has collaborated with the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind (MTIB) to deliver a revolutionary new office space that leverages the principles of the circular economy in all aspects of the design and fit out.

The WLGA, the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), The National Lottery Community Fund, and Data Cymru have relocated their Cardiff sites to the fourth and fifth floors of One Canal Parade on Dumballs Road, Cardiff.

All four organisations had a vision to create a space that reflects the diversity of their sectors – something Ministry of Furniture has embraced and integrated throughout the entire project.

The brief was to create a flexible workspace which fully supported blended working and encouraged colleagues to work together when in the office. Ministry’s design team specified products that were both sustainable and collaborative.

The new space used a local supply chain wherever possible for this job, leveraging the principles of the circular economy. Much of the furniture has been re-manufactured at Ministry’s factory in South Wales and carpet was supplied by Greenstream Flooring, a social enterprise with a mission to maximise community benefit from the reuse of flooring in the UK.

Chris Llewelyn, Chief Executive at Welsh Local Government Association, said:

“We are really pleased with the completed project at One Canal Parade. The team at Ministry of Furniture helped us realise our vision. It is important to us as an organisation that we support local suppliers with social aims. Ministry’s remanufacturing capabilities enabled us to minimise waste from redundant furniture. Our staff love the lockers and desking made from our old desks and they look great.”

Graham Hirst, Managing Director, Ministry of Furniture, said:

“This has been a great opportunity for Ministry and MTIB to demonstrate the social and sustainability benefits that can be achieved when public sector organisations practice responsible procurement. We are grateful to WLGA, WCVA and the National Lottery Community Fund for working with us.”

The contract was awarded under Lot 3 of the NPS (National Procurement Service) furniture framework. When opting for Lot 3, purchase orders will be placed with Ministry of Furniture, which will, in turn, provide project management, estimating, interior design, bid management, light manufacturing and installation services.

Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind (MTIB) is a charity and company limited by guarantee, whose mission is to provide people with disabilities the opportunity for sustained employment.