Celtic Collection Unveils New Restaurant at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront

The Celtic Collection has unveiled its plans for dulse, a vibrant new bar and restaurant coming to the new Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront in April 2022.

Named after the edible variety of seaweed which grows in abundance around the Pembrokeshire coast, dulse will deliver memorable dining experiences that emulate the coastal sights, sounds and sensations of this beautiful part of the world.

Inspired by the fresh seafood and sparkling tides of his Pembrokeshire childhood,Executive Head Chef Simon Crockford is the heart and soul behind the restaurant.

Returning to his roots after an extensive culinary career with the Celtic Collection, Simon is delighted to bring diners a celebration of the best produce and flavours that West Wales has to offer.

Paying homage to Milford Haven’s waterfront location, the menu features fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables and of course, dulse. Bursting with ‘umami’ flavour, dulse will be used as a versatile ingredient throughout the menu.

Simon Crockford, Wales National Chef of the Year in 2017, has helped devise several dining concepts for the Celtic Collection but has never felt more passionately about a project than dulse. Mr Crockford said:

“As a proud Pembrokeshire boy, I’ve always championed the great food to be found in this part of the country. Working with local producers and meeting the farmers and the fishermen who will be supplying the restaurant has been a dream come true. “I am delighted to offer diners the chance to enjoy the freshest quality, seasonal produce from Pembrokeshire. We’ve created an exciting menu, inspired by the land and the coastline of West Wales, which not only complements the picturesque views of Milford Waterfront but also adds to the ambience at dulse.”

With floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning waterside views over Milford Marina, dulse is the perfect spot to drop by for a laid-back lunch with friends, or a delicious evening meal best enjoyed with a spectacular sunset.

Located at the entrance to Milford Waterfront, the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront will be operated and managed by the team behind the iconic Celtic Manor Resort when it opens in the Spring of 2022.

Part of the Celtic Collection’s growing portfolio of Tŷ Hotels, the hotel will boast 100 guest bedrooms, the new restaurant and bar, as well as a private dining area and an activity suite.

Visitors to the hotel can explore the local sights by day and experience the delicious flavours of dulse, before settling in for a stylish night’s stay at Tŷ Milford Waterfront, with dinner, bed & breakfast from £171.

For more information, visit: www.ty-hotels.com/destinations/milford-waterfront