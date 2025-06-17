Ministry of Defence Silver ERS Award Winners Announced in Wales

Seventeen organisations in Wales are among more than 300 nationally that have achieved the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2025.

Employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace are recognised with the prestigious Defence Silver ERS Award.

The 17 Welsh winners will be invited to receive their award at a special ceremony at the Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay on 17th July, where they will be honoured guests at a Royal Gun Salute.

The organisations are:

Active4Blood

Andy Swan Driver Services Ltd

Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities

Cobra Life Martial Arts Ltd

Events Medical Team – Saltney Ltd

Henry Williams and Son (Roads) Ltd

Platts Group

Riverside Retreat Veterans Camp CIC

Shadow Response Security & Medical Ltd

The Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum Trust

Business in Focus Limited

IG Doors Limited

MPH Construction

Powys Teaching Health Board

R&M Williams Limited

V3 Group (UK) Ltd

Bridgend College

Major General Jamie Gordon, Chief Executive of the Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations, said:

“These Silver Award winners are trusted allies of Defence. They don’t just talk about support — they show it, every day, through flexible policies, visible advocacy, and long-term commitment to those who serve. This is about more than good intentions; it’s about practical, sustained support that strengthens our national resilience. It is very pleasing that they have been recognised for all that they do for our Reservists, Veterans and Cadets.”

Gareth Jones, Veterans Project Manager, Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities, said:

“Bulldogs BCA is incredibly proud and deeply honoured to have been awarded the Silver Award as part of the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, including veterans, reservists, and their families. “We are thrilled that our efforts to provide opportunities, understanding, and practical support have been acknowledged at such a prestigious level. This award not only highlights the values at the heart of Bulldogs BCA but also strengthens our resolve to continue championing those who have served our country with dedication and respect.”

To achieve Silver, organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies. They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence people issues for Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, employers support Defence personnel and encourage others to do the same. The scheme has three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold for organisations that pledge, demonstrate and advocate support for Defence and the Armed Forces community.

Mr Craig Middle, the MOD’s DRM for South Wales, said: