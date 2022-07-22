Milestone as First Buildings Complete at New Wrexham Industrial Development Site

The new 25,000 sq ft and 45,000 sq ft buildings, which are pre-let to two individual companies, are the first to be delivered by FIREM at Wrexham Industrial Estate where the developer and asset management company has a number of further development sites in the pipeline.

Of these, one site is already under construction; site 4 with units ranging from 800 to 6,000 sq ft, half of which has already been pre-let. Completion is expected later this summer.

Designed to create 2.2m sq ft of new build commercial space, FIREM’s investment will bring roadside retail, leisure, industrial and trade counter units to Wrexham Industrial Estate.

Building work, which is being delivered by FIREM’s construction division, FI Construction, began last summer and has become a catalyst for local employment and training. In February this year, the site team welcomed the first apprentice to the site, Kimroy Louie, a Construction Management student from Glyndwr University.

FIREM’s future development plans for Wrexham Industrial Estate include a detailed planning application at site 5 for one unit sized at 150,000 sq ft and discussions with prospective tenants are ongoing. FIREM is also proposing to develop 120,000 sq ft of new industrial space at the redeveloped Bridgeway Centre to provide units ranging from 900 sq ft to 8,400 sq ft for small and large businesses.

The business’ presence in Wrexham also includes the acquisition of 833,000 sq ft warehousing company, F.Lloyd (Penley) Ltd, in April 2021 and a multi-let, two-acre site which includes 13 units totalling 21,000 sq ft.

Wider investment in Wales has also seen FIREM explore development opportunities in Caldicot, Ebbw Vale, Cwmfelinfach, Cwmbran, Caernarfon and Deeside, all of which form part of the business’ strategy to boost local economies through the provision of a diverse and high quality commercial portfolio.

Tim Knowles, Founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management commented:

“There is huge demand across Wales for high quality commercial space and we are dedicated to catering to the growing needs of businesses to support their growth and success. Our investment in Wrexham and Wales as a whole is not just about pace of build; our development strategy is to ensure businesses have access to a diverse variety of space that suits their needs. “Above all things, our work is intended to stimulate local economies and this goes beyond the physical build. Through our work in Wrexham we are creating opportunities for local employment and training, the aim of which is to ensure that our presence positively impacts the local community and economy.”

Wrexham Industrial Estate extends over 550 hectares and is home to over 340 businesses across automotive, aerospace, food, pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors. These businesses collectively employ over 10,000 people.

For more information on commercial, industrial and storage spaces available to let in Wrexham, contact the Business Development Team at FI Real Estate Management on 01257 263 010 or via [email protected]