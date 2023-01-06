Mid Wales Education Partnership Appointment Announcement

The Mid Wales Education Partnership has appointed a strategic lead officer, it has been announced.

Anwen Orrells has been appointed to the role and will lead and manage the Mid Wales Education Partnership.

The Mid Wales Education Partnership consists of Ceredigion and Powys councils, who have formed a collective approach towards some aspects school improvement services to supports schools across the region.

Chief Education Officers of Ceredigion and Powys, Meinir Ebbsworth and Lynette Lovell, said:

“The Mid Wales Education Partnership’s vision is to deliver the best possible outcomes for our learners, whatever their background, by supporting practitioners and schools to deliver the four enabling objectives of ‘Education in Wales: Our National Mission’. “We are delighted to have appointed Anwen to this vital role. We believe that she has all the attributes to implement the strategic direction of the partnership and coordinate a bilingual integrated approach across the region and make a real difference for our learners.”

Anwen, who was educated at Trefeglwys CP School and Llanidloes High School, started her teaching career as a Geography teacher at Builth High School after gaining a degree in Geography then a Post Graduate Certificate in Secondary Education from Aberystwyth University.

Anwen later moved to Caereinion High School where she worked for 20 years and held the positions of Head of Geography and Assistant Headteacher before joining Powys County Council as a School Improvement Adviser in 2016.

Anwen, who is also an Estyn Inspector, will leave her current role as Powys County Council’s Service Manager for Education Support Services to join the partnership.