Mid Wales Attraction Wins 2021 TripAdvisor Award

A popular Mid Wales attraction which invites visitors to explore the underground world of a former slate mine has won a 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best Attraction award.

Corris Mine Explorers, located at Corris, near Machynlleth, is said to have stood out by continuously delighting its explorers. The award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

The attraction allows visitors to explore and discover the virtually untouched and disused workings of the old Braich Goch slate mine. The mine was worked from 1836 to 1870 when it was abandoned, the door creaked shut and everything was left in place.

Mark Waite, head mine guide at Corris Mine Explorers, said:

“It is a huge honour to receive this Travellers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor. Not only does it recognise the quality of our explorers’ reviews, but it places Corris Mine Explorers in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. “This is a real achievement. We would like to thank everyone who took the time to write us a review following their trip. It really means a lot.”

Kanika Soni, TripAdvisor’s chief commercial officer, said: