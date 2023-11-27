Michelin – Recommended Culinary Sensation ‘Hiraeth’ to Relocate to the Court Colman Manor Hotel

Hiraeth, the independently run pub and restaurant that secured its place in the prestigious Michelin Guide within eight months of opening, is soon to embark on a new culinary adventure at Bridgend’s Court Colman Manor Hotel.

From February 1st 2024, Hiraeth will be taking over the stately manor hotel’s 65-cover restaurant, elevating the dining experience whilst contributing their distinct charm to the hotel's rich legacy. Notably, the Hiraeth team will exclusively cater to the restaurant, while weddings and events will continue to be managed by the hotel's dedicated team.

Hiraeth’s relocation comes after the landlord of their original site chose to put the 400-year-old building up for sale. But though unexpected, the move to Court Colman Manor opens new possibilities for Hiraeth. The hotel's extensive gardens will serve as the canvas for Hiraeth's kitchen garden, ensuring a bountiful harvest of seasonal produce just meters from the kitchen door, and complementing Hiraeth's ongoing commitment to supporting local farmers and producers.

Chefs Lewis Dwyer and Andy Aston express their excitement about this new chapter, and the collaborative spirit with Court Colman Manor Hotel.

Andy said:

“It goes without saying that we were gutted about losing our first venue – especially as we’d just been recognized by AA, The Good Food Guide, and Michelin – all within a matter of weeks! But after speaking with the team at Court Colman and seeing the opportunities here – we couldn’t be more excited. It’s a fantastic site and it’s really going to allow us to expand on what we do. We have so many exciting plans we can’t wait to share.”

As the Hiraeth team looks forward to growing their offering, the hotel also has big plans for upgrades and refurbishments throughout 2024, marking the beginning of an exciting evolution for both parties involved.

Sanjeev Bhagotra, co-owner at the Court Colman said,

“We are equally as excited for the team at Hiraeth to open their doors at the Manor. We know that we are handing the keys over to an exceptional establishment and those that dine there are truly in for a culinary adventure; we should know as we were big fans in their original incarnation! This will also allow us to bring our focus back solely to the hotel and create an exceptional experience for everyone who walks through the door.”

Hiraeth will continue to trade at the existing site until 31st December 2023. For more information and to book a table for Hiraeth (at the Court Colman Manor Hotel from February 1st) visit: www.hiraethkitchen.com.