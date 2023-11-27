Call for Coast to Coast Advertising

As the year draws to a close, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is calling upon local businesses to plan ahead for 2024, by securing an advertising space in Pembrokeshire’s award-winning visitor magazine, Coast to Coast.

The Park Authority will be publishing its 42nd edition of the popular bilingual magazine from Easter 2024, offering the opportunity for businesses to raise their profile and promote themselves to a readership of over one million.

Whether you’re selling something delicious or unique, creating adventurous experiences, or giving a long-standing business a boost, Coast to Coast is available at hundreds of outlets across the county during the peak tourism months.

The Authority’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Marie Parkin, said:

“Over the decades, Coast to Coast has become the go-to summer resource for both locals and visitors, bursting with brilliant ideas for enjoying the Park, including the Authority’s visitor attractions at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre. “There’s also a map, bus information, tide tables and a wide range of information and advice about how to get the most out of a visit to the National Park. “As well as ideas for walks and days out beside the sea, the magazine also contains information about the culture, heritage and wildlife of the Park, along with listings of Activities and Events for all the family to enjoy.” “Deadlines for next year’s publication fall early in January 2024, so please plan ahead and book space early to avoid disappointment.”

For further information about Coast to Coast advertising please email [email protected], or call 01646 624895.