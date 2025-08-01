MHA Makes Senior Promotion to Wales Tax Team

National accountancy and business advisory firm MHA has strengthened its tax team with the promotion of Matthew Beckett to tax director and head of corporate tax services in Wales.

Matthew, previously senior tax manager, joined the firm in October 2023 and has around 15 years’ experience in accounting roles across a variety of organisations, including a UK top 10 firm.

Based in the Swansea office, he specialises in advising individuals, owner-managed businesses and large corporates on a range of tax issues including corporate restructures, intangible asset rollover relief and capital allowances claims.

Leighton Reed, consultant tax partner at MHA, said:

“MHA has experienced strong growth at both our South Wales offices in recent years through the appointment of experts who not only understand the region, but also the national and international business landscape. This means we can advise a wide range of businesses and individuals. “Matthew fits this mould perfectly and has strong ambitions to support our continued growth in Wales. He has made a huge impact since his arrival, developing strong relationships with clients and giving high-quality advice.”

Matthew Beckett, tax director, MHA said:

“Since joining MHA just under two years ago, it’s been clear that investing in people is central to the firm’s strategy. “It’s exciting to work with colleagues with experience across a wide variety of sectors and specialisms to give our clients the best possible advice in every scenario. I’m excited to continue to develop my knowledge and expertise in my new role.”

MHA, the UK member firm of Baker Tilly International, has around 135 staff across its Cardiff and Wales offices, helping businesses and individuals with audit, advisory, wealth management and tax issues, including supporting clients on a full range of corporate and personal tax matters.

MHA is the 13th largest accountancy group in the UK and has over 2,000 staff across 20 UK offices. Its Swansea office, formerly accountancy firm Gerald Thomas, became part of the MHA group in January 2023, while its Cardiff office, formerly Watts Gregory and HJE Healthcare Accountants, joined the group in July 2023.