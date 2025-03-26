Finance & Investment Wales   |

26 March 2025
Appointments

Metro Bank Strengthens Commercial Lending Team in Wales and the South-West

Metro Bank has appointed Richard Jenkins as Commercial Lending Director for Wales and the South-West.

Metro Bank has appointed Richard Jenkins as Commercial Lending Director for Wales and the South-West. 

Richard has 18 years banking experience across Wales and the South-West, most recently at the Development Bank of Wales. He also held a number of roles at Barclays Bank where he worked with some of Wales’ largest companies.

Richard’s new role will be supporting SME clients across Wales and the South- West, with a lending requirement between £500,000 to £5 million, and turnover up to £25 million.

Mark Davies, Regional Commercial Director at Metro Bank, said: 

“I’m thrilled to welcome Richard to Metro Bank. This is a really exciting time in the bank’s journey as we look to grow further and lend to more businesses in Wales and the South-West.”

Richard Jenkins, Commercial Lending Director at Metro Bank, said:

“Metro Bank is truly committed to supporting SMEs across the country and I’m excited to start meeting some of the excellent examples we have across Wales and the South-West of England.”


