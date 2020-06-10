Metro Bank Opens Wales’ First Drive-Thru Bank

Metro Bank, the UK’s community bank has opened its 76th store in Cardiff on Newport Road, bringing Wales its first drive-thru banking experience.

Metro Bank offers customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose – whether that’s face-to-face banking in store, on the phone, online or via its mobile app. According to analysis from Which?, Wales has seen more than 230 bank closures since 2015, but Metro Bank is proud to be bucking this trend as it opens its second store in Cardiff.

The new store will be opening in line with the latest Government guidance with the bank implementing strict social distancing measures to protect its customers and colleagues.

The Newport Road store will offer a drive-thru service, allowing customers to carry out cashier services from the comfort of their cars and completely contact-free. This will be Metro Bank’s fifth drive-thru store in the UK.

The bank’s opening hours have been temporarily adjusted following the coronavirus outbreak, with stores open Monday to Saturday 10am – 4pm. The bank usually operates seven days a weeks, early until late and is hoping to return to this soon. The store is located at 507 Newport Road, Cardiff.

Ian Walters, Managing Director, Distribution at Metro Bank, said:

“We’re delighted to be opening our second store in Wales and supporting the local community with their banking needs and beyond. We’re sorry the store has opened a little later than first planned, but we’re pleased to be opening the doors safely and providing contact-free banking with our new drive-thru service in Cardiff.”

The first of Metro Bank’s Welsh stores opened in January, and saw the bank commit to providing services in the Welsh language by developing its own Welsh Language Charter including store signage in both Welsh and English. Metro Bank continues to provide the opportunity for all colleagues to learn the language, and as they develop their skills. Welsh speaking customers will be able to easily identify fluent Welsh speakers and learners in store as they will be wearing the Iaith Gwaith logo. John Lloyd-Jones, the store’s Local Director, is a fluent Welsh speaker.

Metro Bank prides itself on being a community bank and supporting local people and businesses, and this has never been more important. The team in Wales has been giving up their time to volunteer for Age Cymru, calling up vulnerable local residents to check they’re keeping well and offering a friendly ‘hello’. The bank gives colleagues a ‘Day to AMAZE’ – a day in which they can volunteer for a local cause instead of working. In response to the current situation, and with local communities needing more support than ever before, this has been increased to five days in 2020.

The store will have around 3,000 safe deposit boxes available, which are already open for reservations, and local companies will benefit from a Local Business Manager ready to help them run and grow their businesses.