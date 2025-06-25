BNW High Res Logo_white
Subscribe to Newsletter
Golley Ads_Business Wales_FSP-BNW-Banner-1430x145px_ENGLISH
We Are Hiring- site
25 June 2025

PMerthyr Tydfil

Merthyr Town FC Secures New Partner in Sponsorship Deal with Persimmon Homes 

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A three-season sponsorship deal has been agreed between Merthyr Town FC and Persimmon Homes.

The new agreement comes off the back of a successful 2024/25 season for the Martyrs, who secured promotion as champions of the Southern League Premier Division. The fan-owned club will now be looking to build on that momentum with the support of a prominent new partner.

The deal will see Persimmon’s branding feature prominently on the terrace at Penydarren Park, and across a range of club activities over the course of three seasons, providing a vital boost to the club both on and off the pitch.

Persimmon East Wales’ involvement comes on the back of its nearby Porth y Dyffryn development in Twynyrodyn.

Lee Hawker, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Wales, said:

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Merthyr Town FC, especially at such an exciting time for the club. Their promotion is a huge achievement and reflects the spirit and determination that defines the local community.

 

“As a business building 121 high-quality homes for local families at our Porth y Dyffryn development in Twynyrodyn, we’re committed to supporting the town's continued growth and success.

 

“This sponsorship reflects our long-term investment in Merthyr – not just in bricks and mortar, but in the people and places that make the town what it is.”

Matthew George, Merthyr Town FC, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Persimmon Homes as our new sponsor.

 

“Their commitment to a three-year partnership shows real faith in what we’re building here, both on the pitch and in the community.

 

“After a brilliant season for everyone connected with Merthyr Town, this new relationship gives us even more to look forward to as we take our first steps in the National League North.”

 



Columns & Features:
Innovation / Tech
23 June 2025

AI Offers Wales a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Punch Above its Weight in Tech

AI Offers Wales a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Punch Above its Weight in Tech
People / Skills
20 June 2025

Breaking Barriers in Motorsport Engineering

Breaking Barriers in Motorsport Engineering
Mentera
20 June 2025

Wales Takes a Leading Role in Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

Wales Takes a Leading Role in Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance
Cornerstone Finance Group
20 June 2025

A Strong Start with First-Time Buyers Can Build Lifelong Value

A Strong Start with First-Time Buyers Can Build Lifelong Value

In Other News:

Business News Wales //