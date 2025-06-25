Merthyr Town FC Secures New Partner in Sponsorship Deal with Persimmon Homes

A three-season sponsorship deal has been agreed between Merthyr Town FC and Persimmon Homes.

The new agreement comes off the back of a successful 2024/25 season for the Martyrs, who secured promotion as champions of the Southern League Premier Division. The fan-owned club will now be looking to build on that momentum with the support of a prominent new partner.

The deal will see Persimmon’s branding feature prominently on the terrace at Penydarren Park, and across a range of club activities over the course of three seasons, providing a vital boost to the club both on and off the pitch.

Persimmon East Wales’ involvement comes on the back of its nearby Porth y Dyffryn development in Twynyrodyn.

Lee Hawker, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Wales, said:

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Merthyr Town FC, especially at such an exciting time for the club. Their promotion is a huge achievement and reflects the spirit and determination that defines the local community. “As a business building 121 high-quality homes for local families at our Porth y Dyffryn development in Twynyrodyn, we’re committed to supporting the town's continued growth and success. “This sponsorship reflects our long-term investment in Merthyr – not just in bricks and mortar, but in the people and places that make the town what it is.”

Matthew George, Merthyr Town FC, said: