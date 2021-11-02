Merthyr Plastics Recycling Plant Would Create More Than 100 Jobs

Local residents are being consulted on plans to construct a plastic recycling and processing facility that would create more than 100 local jobs.

As well as providing around 110-plus direct employment opportunities and 44 indirect supply chain jobs, the plant would reduce the amount of waste being disposed by landfill, reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

The applicant, UK plastics recycling market-leader Jayplas, is currently running a month-long ‘pre-application’ consultation exercise seeking residents’ comments, before submitting a planning application to the County Borough Council in December.

The Council will conduct its own public consultation period, once the planning application is formally submitted.

If planning permission is granted, construction of the plant will start in spring 2022 and take around 12 months to complete

The pre-application exercise is taking place until Monday 15 November. The project website contains the full draft planning application of the proposals and the opportunity to leave comments and can be found here: https://merthyrtydfilplasticrecyclingfacility.wordpress.com

Established in 1975, Jayplas operates nine recycling and recycled product manufacturing sites across the UK, specialising in a ‘unique’ plastic type and recycling process.

The proposed facility would be built on land which is zoned for employment and waste management uses, to the east of Goat Mill Road and to the west of the A4060 within an established industrial area.

Two individual warehouse units would house specific plastic washing and processing plant and machinery equipment and final products would be stored externally in ‘bales’ prior to onward removal.

The community and wider benefits of the scheme would include: